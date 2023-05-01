GLASGOW, WV (WOWK) – After more than a year of closure, the Glasgow Public Library is up and running again!

Today was the first day the library’s doors were opened to the public since August 2021. The Kanawha County Public Library branch in eastern Kanawha County was closed for so long due to ongoing maintenance issues at the Glasgow town hall, which is where the library is located.

”The Glasgow Branch is an important part of KCPL’s library service to Eastern Kanawha County,” said Assistant Library Director Sarah Mitchell. “And we are pleased to reopen to patrons once again.”

The reopening made for a very exciting day for the community.

“Just a gathering place for the younger kids and stuff,” says Glasgow Mayor Don Fennin. “This library was open when I was a kid, and I’m quite old, there now! So it’s been here probably 40-plus years, and we used to come over all the time and hang out. And I’m hoping some of the kids will do that now.”

The library is located on 4th Avenue in Glasgow. They will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays.