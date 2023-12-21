CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The 911 call has been released for a four-vehicle Corridor G crash that claimed the lives of two men Wednesday night in Kanawha County.

According to WVSP, the crash happened at the 63.5 mile marker of US-119, which is near Kesari Drive in Alum Creek, just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Troopers say a Chevrolet Sonic traveling north crossed the grass median, and struck a southbound Toyota Corolla. According to the WVSP, a Chrysler Pacifica then struck the Chevrolet Sonic, crossed the median and struck a Lexus ES300H.

The WVSP says one person was in the Sonic, three people were in the Pacifica, one person was in the Lexus, and two people were in the Corolla. The driver of the Corolla, Tyler “Jordan” Butcher, 33, of Peach Creek, and his passenger, James Issacs, 20, of Chapmanville, both died of their injuries sustained in the crash.

According to troopers, the crash is still under investigation and there could be possible criminal charges.

This is the fourth major crash on US-119 Wednesday, the second in Kanawha County and the third fatal. Two people were taken to the hospital in the first 119 crash in Kanawha County, one person was killed on 119 in Lincoln County, and one person was killed in a crash on 119 in Boone County.