VIDEO: 2023 FestivALL Charleston Schedule Announcement

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – FestivALL Charleston was back at the Capitol Market this weekend, where local artists were showcasing their work to sell to the public.

One of those artists, Pattie Stewart, was at the market selling original paintings, metal prints, totes, mugs, coasters and phone cases, covered in bright, vivid colors. She said she loves spreading happiness with her art with bright, colorful paintings.

“I love color and I want to bring joy into people’s lives,” Stewart said. “After 30 years as an interior house painter and figuring out I didn’t want to do that anymore, I switched from walls to canvases. And it’s been a great trip for me.”

“It’s humbling when someone wants something that you’ve made to put into their home. It’s thrilling. It’s so exciting.”

Michelle Claus, also known as “Meish,” was at FestivALL showcasing her artwork as well, including her specialty greeting cards, decorated with Pride color strokes, symbols of love and peace, and plenty of puns.

“I wanted to give people that uplifting, maybe send a smile with some of the cheesy puns that I have,” Meish said. “But I also want to give people peace in their heart that they were sending to somebody. It does make me feel good that they think of certain people when they see a card and they send it to that person when they get home.”

Meish said she loves hiking and often draws inspiration from walking in nature in her relief prints, limestone carvings and art prints.

“I’ll sit down, take a little break and if I see something that catches my eye like the way a tree stump is or a pattern of moss or certain flower, I might make a quick sketch with me,” Meish said.

Stewart’s artwork is available to buy here. To purchase Meish’s artwork, you can click here.

FestivALL Charleston is back at Capitol Market next weekend on Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28, where more local artists will be featured.

To see the full FestivALL schedule, click here.