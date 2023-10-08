CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It was a fun time at the Kanawha County Public Library this weekend as the library hosted a visit from a local author and a local entertainer.

West Virginia author and filmmaker Daniel “Danny” Boyd visited the downtown Charleston branch of the KCPL Saturday, Oct. 7,for a special story time program in the Children’s Department. The retired West Virginia State University media studies professor has written of four different children’s books – “Miss Dirt Turtle’s Garden Club,” “Wrestle Dreamia,” “The Adventures of Wandalia,” and “Tavey’s First Hunt.”

For the event, Boyd was joined by Larry Groce, one of the founders of West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s Mountain Stage, who has recorded 24 albums. Groce performed songs based on “Miss Dirt Turtle’s Garden Club” and shared excerpts from “Tavey’s First Hunt,” for which he voices the audiobook.

Boyd says he hopes his books help children to understand their emotions and the world around them. He also says the event at the KCPL is a way to share those books and give kids an outlet to all they may be experiencing here locally.

“Every book is different. They’re all middle grade, but its all inspired by mostly the West Side of Charleston and the mountains around here,” said Boyd. “There’s so many topics in the four books. Really the themes are global in all the books.”

For anyone who missed the chance to see Boyd and Groce at the event, the books are now available for checkout at the KCPL.