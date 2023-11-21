CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More than 200 Mountaineer Gas workers and contractors have been working day and night to restore natural gas to every home on the West Side, and local churches are stepping up to help.

The Charleston First Church of Nazarene on Grant Street has become a Mountaineer Gas home base for workers to store supplies, eat meals, and get shelter. Pastor Randy Ledsome says the church provided meals to Mountaineer Gas crews over the weekend.

Ledsome is making the most of the situation to help the crews in the field while his church does not have working natural gas.

“They’re sacrificing their family time,” Ledsome said. “When you’re working hard and working 16 hours, sometimes three meals doesn’t cover the hunger that you feel.”

The crews will continue working through Thanksgiving, and many of them have had to cancel plans with their families to be on the West Side to help reach total restoration.

Sunday services have been canceled the last two weeks at the church while they wait for the gas to come back on. But Ledsome says the church should be low priority for restoration, and homes should be top priority.

On Tuesday, there were 51 crews working across the West aside, many members coming from far away to help an all hands-on deck mission. Workers are driving from as far as Huntington and Logan every day, with some from Wheeling and even Morgantown. The latter workers are staying in motels throughout Charleston.

The Greater Emmanuel Gospel Tabernacle also does not have working natural gas, and have had to cancel their last two Sunday services.

Theresa Coleman, the assistant pastor, says she had to advise members of her church to go somewhere else for service, which has been one of the hardest things to do since joining the church.

“We don’t want people to get too comfortable at home,” Coleman said. “To be together is a whole different thing when you have your people with you. I’m just praying our doors will be open and that everybody can come in and we can not only celebrate Thanksgiving but thank God that the heat is back on.”

The crews say they’re in high spirits despite the long days and hours, one even saying “We will not let this water defeat us.”

Mountaineer Gas says the estimated date of total restoration could be several more days after Thanksgiving.