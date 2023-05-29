CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Families across the region came together on Memorial Day to complete an ultimate workout in honor of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

It’s called the “Murph Challenge,” named in honor of Navy Lieutenant Michael Murphy who was killed in Afghanistan in June 2005.

“We are very patriotic in this state, and of course across, this country,” said Jamey Noland, CrossFit WV member. “That’s why you see so many people coming out country wide and throughout the state to do this workout in memory of those soldiers.”

The workout consists of a one mile run, 100 pull ups, 200 push ups, 300 squats and it finishes with another one mile run. If that workout isn’t challenging enough, you can also wear a weighted vest.

Noland, who served in the army for 14 years, was one of about 130 people who participated in the workout at CrossFit WV in Charleston, West Virginia.

“This is a tough challenge, and throughout this workout, when I start feeling fatigued and I want to stop in my mind I think about what soldiers went through on the battlefield and how hard that must have been for them during times of combat,” Noland said. “To do this workout is nothing compared.”

It’s a mentally and physically challenging workout where age sets no boundaries for who can compete. CrossFit WV member, Wes Hevener, completed this year’s “Murph Challenge” with his 10-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter.

“We have in-laws that are in the military, so it’s just kind of a way for us to show our kids that you know what they do is important, and it allows us the freedoms that we have,” Hevener said.

For some, it’s not about how fast you finish the challenge, but it’s about being able to persevere until the end.

“I think it’s also life lessons and what we try to instill in the kids is to just try to finish. Don’t quit, just finish,” he said. “A big part of it is wanting to do it and knowing that it’s difficult but you’re just trying to finish.”

For more information about the “Murph Challenge” or to sign up for next year, you can visit their organization’s website.