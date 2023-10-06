CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Community members are speaking out after multiple alleged incidents involving Charleston police officers have come to light.

Sgt. Christopher Johnson, 48, of South Charleston, on Thursday was charged with domestic battery. This comes one month after former Police Chief Tyke Hunt and Sgt. Richie Basford were placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Hunt is being investigated for alleged sexual misconduct after a complaint was filed by former Charleston police officer Chelsea McCoy.

Here is what locals had to say about the alleged incidents:

“If we make a call to a police officer, it’s because something bad is happening to us,” Del Hovden said. “And if we can’t trust that what they say and do is accurate, honest and forthright, who are we to believe in? It causes a wave of disrespect to government generally. That’s not good for any of us.”

“They’re supposed to be a member of the community you look up to, someone who you can trust, someone who is always going to protect you and have your back. It can get out of hand with the power they are given,” Jordan Casey said. “And at the end of the day, some people just abuse it.”