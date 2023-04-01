CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Friday was a special day for a popular DJ heard by thousands in the Charleston area.

Wolf Bowers is a fixture on local radio, and on Friday, he held his final show as the morning DJ at 96.1.

Fans listened in to the local legend Monday through Friday from 6 to 10 a.m.

As a West Virginia native whose radio career has taken him to the Midwest and the Southeast, Bowers had this to say about his last moment on air:

“It’s been fun eating breakfast with ya. Done it together here for eight years, and I’ve been doing it all together for 45. So, it’s kinda hard. I’ll probably have some tears before it’s over with, but when it’s all said and done, I’ve been blessed. I’m happy, and I’ve been honored to have served you here in Charleston. Thank you so much.”

And what’s next? He says he’s headed to the Sunshine State to see his family and start fishing.