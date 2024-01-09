KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Loudendale Volunteer Fire Department is rallying around one of their own after a firefighter lost everything in a fire.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the fire broke out just before 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in Loudendale near Atkins Drive and Cane Fork Road.

Dispatchers said the people inside made it out safely. The Loudendale VFD says unfortunately, the family’s four dogs died in the fire.

The fire department says the family will be starting “from the ground up” after losing everything in the fire, and to help them, the Loudendale VFD is organizing a fundraiser to help them get back on their feet.

“We need everyone to rally together to help him and his family at this time. He gives so much to his community and we need to do the same for him,” members of the fire department said on Facebook.

The Loudendale VFD has information on how to donate on their Facebook page. They also say they will be starting a clothing collection as soon as they know everyone’s clothing sizes.