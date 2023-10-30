CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Legendary American classic rock bands Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top are extending their “Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour,” and the new tour dates include a stop in the Mountain State.

According to officials with the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, the tour will come to the Coliseum on Mach 30, 2024. Tickets for the show will go on general sale at noon Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, with the artist presale for tickets going live at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31. More information on ticket sales is available on the tour’s website.

The “Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour” marks the 50th Anniversary of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s debut album. ZZ Top has been performing for more than five decades, first forming in 1969.

According to the Coliseum, Black Stone Cherry, an American rock band originally from Kentucky, will be opening for the legends during the leg of the tour that includes Charleston, West Virginia.