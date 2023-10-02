KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Motorists in the eastbound lanes of I-64 will not be able to get to MacCorkle Avenue from exit 95 while crews are installing a barrier wall, the West Virginia Department of Transportation says.

The WVDOT says this exit will be closed from Oct. 2 to Oct. 31 to install the wall.

They say this will impact drivers on both sides of the Turnpike, and traffic that is exiting the Turnpike will take the westbound ramp to MacCorkle Avenue. You can also exit the Turnpike at Marmet, or Exit 89.