UPDATE: (5:35 p.m. Sept. 28) – Kanawha County dispatchers say the roadway has reopened after a mail truck crash near Elk River Road North and Questing Lane in the Falling Rock area.

Dispatchers also say the driver of the mail truck did not need to be taken to a hospital for further medical treatment.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are responding to a mail truck crash in Kanawha County.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 3:40 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, near Elk River Road North and Questing Lane in the Falling Rock area. The roadway is currently blocked due to the crash.

Dispatchers say the truck tipped over on its side in the crash. They say driver does not appear to have any serious injuries, but is being checked out on scene by medics.

There is no word on what caused the crash at this time.

The Clendenin Volunteer Fire Department is responding.