KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews responded after a maintenance worker was injured in a crash at an apartment complex in Kanawha County.

According to crew on scene, the crash happened Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 2, at Eagle View Apartment complex in Charleston. Crews on scene say the maintenance worker told residents who came to his aid that the brakes in his golf cart failed while he was going down hill.

The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries, but was conscious and alert.

The Malden Volunteer Fire Department, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Kanawha County EMS and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority responded to the scene.