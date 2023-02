KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Travelers on Thursday morning may want to choose an alternative route to avoid heavy delays in Kanawha County.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that American Electric Power (AEP) is working on power lines on the 100 block of Goff Mountain Road in Cross Lanes near the Cookout Restaurant.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Motorists are advised that there will be major delays for the next three to four hours from the I-64 entrance and exit ramps to Cross Lanes Drive or beyond.