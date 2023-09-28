KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man charged after a woman was allegedly beaten and attacked by dogs during an altercation has been indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury.

According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Zachary Atkinson, 20, of Cabin Creek, was indicted charges of malicious wounding and battery on Sept. 28, 2023.

Court records say Atkinson is set to appear in Kanawha County Circuit Court 10 a.m. Oct. 10, 2023.

Atkinson was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 2, on a felony county of malicious assault after he was allegedly caught on video beating a woman while his two pit bulldogs attacked her.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Hide-a-way Court Trailer Park in Cabin Creek around 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, where they say when they arrived on scene, Kanawha County medics were treating a 24-year-old woman for multiple dog bites as well as bruises and other injuries allegedly from a physical altercation.

The woman testified at a court hearing Monday, Sept. 11. stating that she and Atkinson had been in a disagreement over her allegedly owing him $10. She says she walked away and Atkinson began to follow her down the road, with both of them yelling at each other. In court, the victim claimed the dogs had gotten out and began following her and Atkinson as they walked.

In court, the victim said she and Atkinson allegedly got into an altercation, in which he let her go and she began to run away. The victim testified in court that she allegedly heard the victim telling the dogs to “sick ’em.”

According to the sheriff’s office and the victim’s statements in court, the victim and the suspect got into another physical altercation in which she fell on the ground. Deputies say she claimed the suspect allegedly began “encouraging and allowing” his dogs to attack her, and allegedly continued assaulting her as the dogs attacked.

A magistrate judge found probable cause in the case on Sept. 11, 2023, and raised Atkinson’s bond from $5,000 or 10% cash bond to a $50,000 property bond or 10% cash. Also as a condition of the bond, the magistrate ordered the dogs must be removed from the neighborhood and Atkinson must not have contact with the victim.