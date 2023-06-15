KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One of the two men accused of hiding a woman’s body in a freezer in Cross Lanes was sentenced Thursday, according to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Arnold Hiller was accused of helping hide the body of Cynthia Mudd, 71, of Cross Lanes, who was found dead in a Cross Lanes freezer on Aug. 19, 2022.

A criminal complaint said that Hiller used Mudd’s credit card on four separate occasions in August, all of them at a GoMart in Charleston. Hiller allegedly withdrew $1,100 from an ATM at that location.

Hiller was sentenced to one to five years in a correctional facility for the concealment of a dead body, according to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. They said he will get credit for time served.

The other man accused of hiding Mudd’s body – Samuel May – pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in June 2023.

May, 44, admitted to killing Mudd, but he could not provide more details because he “blacked out,” according to court records.

May was indicted on first-degree murder, concealment of a deceased human body, fraud and related activity in connection with an access device. He pleaded not guilty to these charges in December 2022. Since May pleaded guilty to second-degree murder charges Monday, his other charges were dismissed.

His sentencing date is scheduled for Aug. 2, 2023, at 1 p.m. The state is recommending a 40-year prison sentence.