CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man arrested in connection to an August 2022 shooting pled not guilty on Wednesday.

According to court records, 24-year-old Marcus Linville pleaded not guilty to charges of Wanton Endangerment, Involuntary Manslaughter and Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm.

Linville was arrested in connection to the death of 22-year-old Dominque Poindexter.

The shooting happened just after 10:30 pm on Aug. 1, 2022. Police say the people involved had been drinking and smoking marijuana when they started playing with a firearm.

According to police, both men were under the impression the firearm was unloaded. The male subject pointed the firearm at the victim, pulling the trigger.

Linville’s trial date is scheduled for April 3.