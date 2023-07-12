KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A SWAT Team and U.S. Marshals arrested a man who is accused of robbing a 7-Eleven convenience store in Clendenin in February 2023 after he did not appear in court for a felony indictment.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said Aaron Urban, 38, of Clendenin, was taken into custody around 6 a.m. on Wednesday. Urban is accused of robbing the Clendenin 7-Eleven and leading county deputies on a high-speed chase on Feb. 14, 2023.

The KCSO said the court issued a capias, or an order for a person’s arrest, for Urban after he did not show up for a scheduled indictment hearing on May 5, 2023.

Urban is being held in the South Central Regional Jail awaiting arraignment.