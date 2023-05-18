KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Beckley man was arrested on Thursday after allegedly abusing a three-year-old at a Kanawha County daycare.

According to the West Virginia State Police (WVSP), the incident happened at the Discovery Kingdom Day Care in Kanawha County. Troopers said they were called there after being informed by the staff about a child abuse incident.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The WVSP said 21-year-old Caleb Staunton, of Beckley, was arrested after an investigation showed that he physically abused the three-year-old.

Staunton was charged with child abuse, according to the WVSP.

The WVSP did not say what Staunton’s connection to the daycare was.