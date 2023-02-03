ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — A man who was arrested for malicious wounding after a fight involving a chainsaw was indicted on Friday in Kanawha County.

A criminal complaint says that a Kanawha Sheriff’s deputy responded to the 1000 block of Ferrell Rd. on Tuesday. The complaint says that a victim told the deputy that Gerald Arbaugh had come to the residence and slashed the victim’s truck tire with a chainsaw.

An altercation ensued, and Arbaugh allegedly got ahold of a rake and hit the victim. The complaint says that Arbaugh later drove a sedan up the victim’s driveway and into a small, non-functional hot tub and then into the victim.

The victim sustained a large puncture wound under his arm.

Arbaugh is scheduled to be in court on Feb. 21 at 11 a.m. He is being charged with malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding and destruction of property.