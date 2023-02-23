DUNBAR, WV (WOWK)– A man was arrested on Thursday after allegedly fighting a police officer in Dunbar, West Virginia.

According to the criminal complaint, Juriah Roncal, 31, of Dunbar, went into the WV Auto Care in Dunbar and punched the owner in the face, knocking him to the ground.

The complaint says that once the officer arrived at the auto shop, he asked Roncal to put his hands behind his back and informed him he was being arrested.

The criminal complaint said that Roncal refused and began to walk away, causing the officer to chase after him. The officer caught up with him and grabbed him by the arm, and then Roncal started to strike the officer in the head several times. Authorities say that Roncal tried to gouge out the officer’s eye and caused several injuries.

The complaint says when the officer attempted to use his pepper spray to defend himself, Roncal took off running and was caught a few blocks away.

Roncal has been charged with malicious assault and is currently being held at the South Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.