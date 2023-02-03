ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — A man who was arrested in January 2022 after a pursuit led officers to explosives and a stolen motorcycle was indicted on Friday in Kanawha County.

The St. Albans Police Department says, on Jan. 31, 2022, officers stopped a white, 2013 Chevrolet Silverado in St. Albans. Once they ran the driver’s license number, they found the driver, who was later identified as 43-year-old Travis Moore, had a suspended driver’s license for two prior DUI charges and a revocation for implied consent.

Officers say they went back to the vehicle to arrest the driver, but he sped away in an “erratic” manner. Officers lost sight of the vehicle.

They went to the driver’s residence and spoke with someone who said he was not home. The person at the residence allowed officers to search the place. They say they found firearms in plain view, even though the driver was a prohibited person from possessing firearms.

Officers got a search warrant and they say they found several firearms, a motorcycle that had been reported stolen and what appeared to be explosives or grenades inside a safe.

They requested assistance from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad who were able to remove the potential explosives away from the residence.

Moore was found in Cross Lanes and was arrested without incident by the Saint Albans Police Department, United States Marshal Service and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, according to a press release.

Moore is scheduled to be in court on Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. He is being charged with fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others.