Courtesy of West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A man was charged with third-offense prostitution on Wednesday, Feb. 15 after a woman reported him for stalking her.

A criminal complaint says that a woman reported that a man in a red Ford truck followed her and tried to get her into his vehicle in order to exchange money for sex.

The complaint says that when officers responded to the initial complaint, a well-known prostitute claimed that a man had been following her in his truck throughout the night.

Detectives say in the complaint that 62-year-old Charles Woods was arrested for third-offense prostitution. Woods had been charged five times before for prostitution.

Woods is currently being held at the South Central Regional Jail on a $5,000 cash-only bond.