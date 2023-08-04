CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man is in custody after allegedly throwing bricks and destroying parts of a Tudor’s Biscuit World and the Clay Center in Charleston, the Charleston Police Department said.

The CPD said 23-year-old Isaiah Barksdale was arrested after allegedly throwing bricks through the dining room windows at a Tudor’s location on Washington Street East. Another incident involved the glass in a door at the Clay Center being broken.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Barksdale is being charged with felony destruction of property. He is being held in the South Central Regional Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond.