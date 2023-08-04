CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man is in custody after allegedly throwing bricks and destroying parts of a Tudor’s Biscuit World and the Clay Center in Charleston, the Charleston Police Department said.
The CPD said 23-year-old Isaiah Barksdale was arrested after allegedly throwing bricks through the dining room windows at a Tudor’s location on Washington Street East. Another incident involved the glass in a door at the Clay Center being broken.
Barksdale is being charged with felony destruction of property. He is being held in the South Central Regional Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond.