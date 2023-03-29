KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A man was arrested on Wednesday for crashing into a retaining wall next to Big Marv’s Bar in Jefferson, West Virginia.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at the 6700 block of MacCorkle Avenue just after 7 a.m. Deputies say the driver was found in possession of a partially loaded syringe with fresh injecting marks on his arms.

KCSO says the driver, Travis L. Rhodes, 31 of Nitro, was unharmed during the crash, but

deputies acquired evidence to suggest that Rhode’s was a habitual user of

amphetamines.

Sergeant J.L. Lester, a DRE (Drug Recognition Expert) for KCSO, completed a drug influence

evaluation and determined that Rhode’s was too impaired to operate a motor vehicle

safely and was charged with first offense Driving Under the Influence.

Authorities say Rhodes was arraigned in Kanawha County Magistrate Court on two separate driving under the influence offenses and released on a $1000 personal recognizance bond.