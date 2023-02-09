KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man is in custody after exposing his genitals to someone and asking them for sexual favors while under the influence in Kanawha County.

A criminal complaint for 65-year-old James Epperley II says officers were dispatched on Wednesday after bystanders saw several people beating another man, later identified as Epperley, with a cane.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Earlier that day, Epperley allegedly followed a person and asked them for sexual favors, according to the criminal complaint. It says Epperley then took out his genitals while talking to the person. Statements made later sa

When the victim got home, the criminal complaint says family members of the victim verbally and physically confronted Epperley. Epperley allegedly became hostile and used a breaker bar to jab one of the family members in the chest. It says Epperley still had his genitals out during the altercation.

When law enforcement made it to the scene, the criminal complaint says Epperley was in a truck and they smelled “the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage.” They did a breathalyzer test on Epperley and the test came back as 0.259, 0.179 over the legal limit.

Epperley was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.

Epperley is being charged with Indecent Exposure, Aggravated DUI, Battery and Assault. He is being held in the South Central Regional Jail on a $5,000 10% cash bond.