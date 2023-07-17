CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — A man was arrested on Monday after allegedly robbing a Cross Lanes convenience store on July 11.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said the man, later identified as Camri White, 28, of Cross Lanes, shot a round inside of a Little General on Cross Lanes Drive in Cross Lanes. White then allegedly stole $900.

Three clerks were working and no customers were inside the store during the robbery. No injuries are being reported, the KCSO said.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team on Monday arrested White inside a residence on Washington Street West.

White is being charged as a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and robbery. He is facing up to 15 years in prison and a $5,000 fine. He is expected to be arraigned later Monday evening.