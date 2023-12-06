SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man who allegedly stole $6,000 from a Chase Bank in South Charleston has been arrested.

According to a criminal complaint, Logan Hall, 24, of South Charleston, went to the bank on Nov. 29 around 4:53 p.m. and gave the bank teller a note demanding money. The teller gave Hall $6,000, according to bank records.

The South Charleston Police Department at the time said this was a planned incident that was specific to that location on D Street.

On Tuesday, law enforcement went to Hall’s apartment in South Charleston. While there, Hall confessed that he was the man who robbed the bank, according to the criminal complaint.