CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man was arrested on Monday in connection to a shooting that left a woman dead.

According to the Charleston Police Department, 36-year-old Peris Fallins, of Charleston, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Julia Nell Wickline.

The Charleston Police Department says the incident happened on Sunday at about 3:05 p.m. Officers arrived and found the victim with a gunshot wound while she was on the porch, CPD says.

According to police, the woman was seen sitting on the porch while talking on her cell phone. A man then approached the victim and “exchanged words” with her, according to authorities.

Police say that moments later the man approached the victim and shot her multiple times. He then allegedly fled on foot in the north direction of Russel Street.