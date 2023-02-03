CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man arrested in August 2022 after a shooting was indicted on Friday.

According to the Charleston Police Department, 24-year-old Marcus Linville was arrested in connection with the death of 22-year-old Dominque Poindexter.

The shooting happened just after 10:30 pm on Aug. 1, 2022. Police say the people involved had been drinking and smoking marijuana when they started playing with a firearm.

According to police, both men were under the impression the firearm was unloaded. The male subject pointed the firearm at the victim, pulling the trigger.

Linville is being charged with wanton endangerment, involuntary manslaughter and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Linville is scheduled to be in court on Feb. 8 at 11 a.m.