NITRO, WV (WOWK) — A man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in November 2023 that left a Nitro woman severely injured.

Nitro police arrested Donald Milam Jr. on Dec. 31, 2023, for leaving the scene involving personal injury. The hit-and-run happened on Nov. 13, 2023, and caused a woman to spend time in the hospital to receive treatment.

Police found the victim lying in the roadway along Red Oak Drive and First Avenue South.

She was taken to the hospital where friends say she was treated for broken bones in her legs, arm and face. Friends tell 13 News that she is a kind and generous person.

“I’m hoping she gets better and gets out of there soon,” Loretta Lovejoy, a friend of the victim’s, said. “She’s a wonderful lady and if you came to her and told her you needed a place to stay, she would let you stay.”

Milam was being held in the South Central Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.