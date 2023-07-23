KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man booked in the South Central Regional Jail Sunday morning is being charged with first-degree murder, according to the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Chaddrick Trent II, 32, is being held without bond on a first-degree murder charge, according to the division’s website.

Why Trent is being charged with first-degree murder is unknown at this time, but the charge is a murder that is “willful, deliberate and premeditated,” according to the West Virginia Legislature website.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.