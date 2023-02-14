KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A man was arrested on Monday around 3:30 p.m. for recklessly fleeing from deputies on a motorcycle toward Loudendale, West Virginia.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says, when they attempted to stop the motorcycle for not having a license plate, the driver took off, reaching speeds of 80 mph in a 25 mph zone, passing multiple vehicles, and failing to stop at intersections.

Deputies say, Collin R. Pickens, 29, of Loudendale, crashed the bike and then ran away on foot before he was finally caught.

According to KCSO, Pickens has a revoked driver’s license and was charged with one count of fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others.

Pickens is currently being held at South Central Regional Jail on a $1,000 cash bond.