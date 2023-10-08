KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been arrested in connection to a break in at a Little League concession stand in Kanawha County.

According to a criminal complaint from Kanawha County Magistrate Court, Richard Butcher, 34, of Cedar Grove is charged with “entry into a building other than dwelling” in connection to the break-in. The incident took place through the night between Wednesday, Oct. 4 and Thursday, Oct. 5 after Wednesday night’s T-ball game, according to Michael “Gordy” Coleman, Cedar Grove VFD Fire Chief and Vice President of the little league group.

The complaint states Butcher allegedly admitted to entering the concession stand, located at the Cedar Grove Community School baseball field, through one of the windows with “an accomplice,” and taking several food items that belonged to the Cedar Grove Little League. The stolen items allegedly totaled approximately $375.

Coleman told WOWK 13 News that someone with the league went in to the concession stand on Thursday to collect the money from Wednesday night’s game, and found the money along with all of the candy, potato chips and peanuts stolen. He said the money totaled around $200 cash.

The complaint against Butcher does not mention the missing cash, only the food items.

According to Coleman, appliances such as the microwave, as well as drinks and other food items were all accounted for. Supplies the Town of Cedar Grove had there to prepare for this weekend’s fall festival at the field were also left alone, he says.

Coleman tells WOWK 13 News they were not able to open the concession stand for Thursday night’s ballgame due to the theft.