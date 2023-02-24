KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The driver of a car that deputies say completely disregarded school bus stop signs was identified and charged.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Rex Fisher was behind the wheel of the black Pontiac G6 seen on a Kanawha County school bus’s onboard camera system passing the bus while students were preparing to cross the street on Cross Lanes Drive in Cross Lanes on Monday.

On Tuesday, 13 News brought you the story of the heroic bus driver who communicated with the students with hand signals at the bus stop. Parents say that he likely saved their children’s lives.

Fisher was interviewed by deputies on Thursday, and charges were filed. He faces up to $1,000 in fines, six months in jail, or both. His license could also be revoked for 60 days.