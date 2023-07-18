KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been arrested in connection to a West Virginia Children’s Home donation box being stolen from a local business.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the donation box was stolen from the Par Mar Convenience store in the 15000 block of MacCorkle Avenue Southeast in Chelyan around the store’s closing time on Sunday, July 16.

Deputies say a man in dark clothing and a Boston Red Sox hat allegedly went into the store and stole the donation box from the sales counter. The KCSO says the box contained approximately $100 raised for the West Virginia Children’s Home, which is operated by the WV Department of Health and Human Resources.

The KCSO says a store employee was able to identify the suspect as Shawn Jarrell, 35, of Cabin Creek. Deputies say while they were investigating Monday, July 17, Jarrell walked by the store, allegedly wearing the same clothing described by witnesses.

According to the KCSO, a deputy then interviewed Jarrell and he allegedly admitted to stealing the donation box and hiding it in the woods. Jarrell was arrested on a charge of petit larceny as well as an outstanding court capias for an underlying shoplifting and possession of a controlled substance charge, according to deputies.

The KCSO says Jarrell was taken to the South Central regional Jail on a $2,500 bond.

The sheriff’s office says the donation box has not been recovered at this time, as the suspect allegedly would not cooperate.