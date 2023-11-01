CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man has been arrested in connection to an apartment fire that injured two in Charleston in October, according to Charleston Fire Capt. David Hodges.

Capt. Hodges says Preston Redell Rowe-Johnson, 35, has been arrested and charged with first-degree arson and arson causing bodily harm in connection to that fire in the 1200 block of Washington Street E. That fire happened on Oct. 7.

The call came in around 9:15 p.m. Dispatchers said at the time that multiple people were trapped inside. Two people were taken to the hospital and at least one of them has been released. The other person is in stable condition, Hodges said at the time.

Washington Street East from Morris to Brooks Street was closed while crews worked in the area.

Capt. Hodges says Rowe-Johnson is being held in the South Central Regional Jail on a $15,000 bond.