CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man has been arrested and charged with arson for a fire that broke out on Charleston’s West Side at the end of October, Charleston Fire Capt. David Hodges said in a press release.

According to Capt. Hodges, Nicolas Cuisset, 39, is being charged with third-degree arson.

Hodges says the fire happened on Oct. 26, 2023, in the 1200 block of Washington Street West.

Cuisset is being held in the South Central Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.