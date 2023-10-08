SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing charges after a fatal crash in Kanawha County.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Ryan Jones, 27, has been arrested in connection to a single-vehicle crash that killed the passenger in his vehicle.

The KCSO says the crash happened around 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, in the 27pp block of Leg Fork Road in Sissonville. Deputies say a pickup truck ran off the road and struck a tree, closing the road for several hours overnight.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jones and his passenger, identified as Dustin Myers, 26, were both rescued from the vehicle and taken to CAMC for medical treatment. Myers later died at the hospital, deputies say.

The sheriff’s office says the initial deputy to arrive on scene stated that they allegedly “detected the odor of alcoholic beverages: on Jones. The KCSO says Jones allegedly showed signs of impairment on field sobriety tests.

The KCSO says Jones was taken to the South Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

The investigation is still underway, however the KCSO’s reconstruction unit says speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors in the crash. Anyone with any information regarding the crash is asked to contact the KCSO at 304-357-0169.