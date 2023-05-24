KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing multiple charges, including kidnapping, after an alleged domestic incident in Kanawha County.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Vanilson Fernandes Monteiro, 27, has been charged with kidnapping, wanton endangerment and strangulation in connection to the incident.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began Tuesday, May 23, 2023, after the victim escaped from her alleged attacker and contacted authorities. Deputies say the victim said the incident began after an alleged argument at a home in the 900 block of Lincoln Drive in South Charleston.

The KCSO says the victim told authorities she was woken up by the suspect pouring water on her and smacking her across the face. Deputies say the victim then took her child into the bathroom to get away from the suspect. The sheriff’s office says the victim said he allegedly attacked her again by forcing her into the bathtub where he allegedly wrapped her in the shower curtain, then kicked and choked her until she lost consciousness.

Deputies say the victim claimed the suspect then allegedly bound her arms and legs with zip-ties and used pepper spray on her.

According to the KCSO, the victim said she tried deescalating in order to take her child to school, but the suspect allegedly forced her to ride with him to the school to prevent her from seeking help while out. Deputies say when they returned to the home, the suspect allegedly threatened the woman with a firearm.

Deputies say the victim was able to deescalate the situation enough for the suspect to allow her to go to work, where she was able to report the incident and seek help.

The KCSO says Monteiro turned him self in to authorities after a warrant was issued for his arrest, and is currently being held in the South Central Regional Jail without bond.

If you or someone you know needs help in a domestic situation, you can contact the West Virginia Coalition Against Domestic Violence through their website to find resources near you or contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.