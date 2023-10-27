KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man arrested for shooting and killing a 72-year-old woman in August 2022 pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

Vestal Harper, 77, is accused of shooting and killing Nancy Belcher, 72, on Aug. 30, 2022. She was found dead at the scene of her home in the Lower Donnally Road area of Kanawha City. Harper was seen leaving the area in a vehicle when police stopped and arrested him.

Harper had previously pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges in November 2022. He has since pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in an agreement with prosecutors at his pretrial earlier in October 2023, according to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 14, 2023, at 9 a.m. He is facing life in prison.