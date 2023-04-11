CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man accused of shooting and killing another man in Charleston was deemed not competent to stand trial, but the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney says this decision could be reversed.

The Prosecuting Attorney says Collins was sent to a hospital to undergo competency restoration.

Collins is accused of shooting Dontaze Mosley, 34, of Charleston, who was found in the front yard of a house on the 1400 block of Frame St. with a gunshot wound to his chest. Mosley was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say the two men got into an argument, and Collins shot Mosley in the chest before fleeing the scene.

Collins turned himself in to authorities in August 2022.