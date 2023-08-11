CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man died on Friday after getting out of an ambulance on I-77 and jumping off the interstate, the Charleston Police Department told 13 News.

According to the Charleston Police Department, the ambulance slowed down in the southbound lanes of I-77 before the incident happened. The patient then got out of the ambulance and jumped onto a parking lot on Donnally Street.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Southbound lanes of I-77 were closed around the same time as the incident, but they have since reopened, according to WV511.

The victim’s name is not being released at this point.