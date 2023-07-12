CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man died in a motorcycle crash late Tuesday night in Charleston.

According to the Charleston Police Department, a single-motorcycle crash happened near the intersection of Reynolds Street and Washington Street East at around 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

They said the motorcyclist, identified as 55-year-old Michael Hudgins, of Charleston, was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No other vehicles were involved, the CPD said.

The crash is under investigation, according to the CPD.