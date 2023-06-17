CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man and his dog are safe after getting out of a house fire on Charleston’s West Side Saturday.

Metro 911 officials said the call about a fire in the 1100 block of Early Street came in around 12:26 p.m.

No injuries were reported in the fire and it was under control within a few minutes of firefighters arriving on the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Charleston Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau.

Charleston Fire Department Cpt. David Hodges said the fire appears to have started in a bedroom, and it spread to numerous rooms in the house. He said the majority of the contents inside the home were destroyed.

“Smoke alarms did activate in the home. We encourage everyone, if you don’t have working smoke detectors, reach out to your local fire department,” Cpt. Hodges said.

American Red Cross will be assisting the man and dog, the only two at this home.