MARMET, WV (WOWK) — Rescue crews have recovered the body of a man who fell into the Kanawha River Wednesday evening, first responders say.

Emergency crews first got the call about the incident that happened near Carolina Avenue in Marmet around 9:20 p.m.

The man’s body was recovered shortly before 10 p.m.

13 News has a crew on the scene and is working to get more information.