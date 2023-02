KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man accused of leading Charleston Police on a pursuit throughout Kanawha County pleaded guilty on Monday.

In a plea agreement with prosecutors, Brandon Sneed pleaded guilty to the felony offense of fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

He faces between one and five years in prison and a fine of $1,000 to $5,000.

He will be sentenced on Wednesday, April 19 at 2 p.m.