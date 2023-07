BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man arrested allegedly stabbed a person to death in Boone County on Sunday.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the stabbing happened around 5 p.m. on Camp Creek Road.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Deputies say they found the victim, identified as Lodis Lafferty, and attempted to perform CPR. They say Lafferty was later pronounced dead.

Deputies arrested James Pugh III, 60, and charged him with first-degree murder in connection to the stabbing.