KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was found dead inside a vehicle at the Shawnee Boat Ramp in Dunbar on Wednesday.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the man, identified as Daniel Gibson, of St. Albans, was already reported missing by his family when he was found deceased.

KCSO says that they do not believe that foul play was involved in Mr. Gibson’s death.