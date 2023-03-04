CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says emergency responders are assisting a man who says he was hit by a car earlier.

Dispatchers say the man told them he was hit a few hours ago in Kanawha City, West Virginia.

Dispatchers are not sure of the exact time the man was hit.

The man said he was hit in Kanawha City and then “made his way” to the Charleston Town Center Mall.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

He then requested help once at the mall, dispatchers say.

Dispatchers are not sure of the severity of the injuries at this time.

Charleston Police Department and EMS are on the scene.